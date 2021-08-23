Brokerages Set MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $3,939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 433,787 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.