Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

BBU stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

