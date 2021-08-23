Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after acquiring an additional 761,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIP. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE BIP opened at $55.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

