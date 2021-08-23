Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73. Cabot has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

