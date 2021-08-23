Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells C$162,875.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,500 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,433,690.90.

CGY stock opened at C$65.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.51. Calian Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The company has a market cap of C$734.58 million and a PE ratio of 39.59.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.5699996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.