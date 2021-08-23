Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

