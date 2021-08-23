Canaccord Genuity Cuts Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

