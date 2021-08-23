Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 90.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 4.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $463,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,963,000 after buying an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 2,305,182 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,829,000 after buying an additional 2,097,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 123,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,380. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

