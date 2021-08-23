CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Financial Analysis

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

This is a summary of recent ratings for CannaSys and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than CannaSys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannaSys and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $189.51 million 31.08 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -966.65

CannaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CannaSys has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats CannaSys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

