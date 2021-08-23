Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $389.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 552,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

