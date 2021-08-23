Capital One Financial Weighs in on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

