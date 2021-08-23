Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $108.45 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,450,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.31. 30,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

