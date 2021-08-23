Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.11. 17,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,784. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

