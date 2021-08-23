Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $206.67 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $210.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

