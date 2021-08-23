Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.