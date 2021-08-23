Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 10 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,792.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,602.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35,730.80 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

