Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.23 during trading hours on Monday. 933,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

