Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

