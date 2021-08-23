Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.68. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

