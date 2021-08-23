Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 33,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

