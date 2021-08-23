Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $41.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,809.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

