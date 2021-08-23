carVertical (CV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,160.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One carVertical coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $37,160.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00833725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00103202 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

