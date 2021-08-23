Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.78.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CBOE opened at $129.76 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

