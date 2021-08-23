CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

CDW has increased its dividend by 123.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDW to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.51. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

