Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

