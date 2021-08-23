Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $98.83 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.