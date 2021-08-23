Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Lifted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.81 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

