Celer Network Price Hits $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $282.26 million and $61.86 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00826026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002070 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

