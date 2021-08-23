Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Celsius stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.97. 2,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.93 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

