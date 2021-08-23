Centaur (CNTR) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $795,910.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00823499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00102515 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.