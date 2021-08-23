CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,586 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy makes up 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.