Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,294,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

