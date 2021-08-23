Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $130.78 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603,960 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,702,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.