Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 327,963 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 327,963 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $54,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.57. 216,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,445,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

