Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 2.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Zimmer Biomet worth $240,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $100,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

