Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 711,075 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 70.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $60,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

SWK traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,912. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

