CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,950.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,014,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,021,318.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.49. 179,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
