CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,175 shares.The stock last traded at $87.55 and had previously closed at $88.37.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
