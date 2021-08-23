CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 137,175 shares.The stock last traded at $87.55 and had previously closed at $88.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Get CGI alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.