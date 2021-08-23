Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.78. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,390,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

GTLS stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $177.33. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.36.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

