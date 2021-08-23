Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.78. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,390,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period.
GTLS stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $177.33. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.36.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
