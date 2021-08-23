Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,811,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,551 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $190,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 351,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.