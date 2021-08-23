Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

QYLD stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

