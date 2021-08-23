Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Shares of BABA opened at $157.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $155.50 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

