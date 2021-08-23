Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $533,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

