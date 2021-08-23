Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Square by 136.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Square by 8.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $263.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.91. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.