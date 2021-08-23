Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,583 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,531,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $24.00 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

