Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $518.99 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.