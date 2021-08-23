Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $508.99 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $508.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00819546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,516,282 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

