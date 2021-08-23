Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.76, but opened at $13.43. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,040 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $624.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

