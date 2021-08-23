Chrono.tech One Day Trading Volume Tops $261,070.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $20.57 or 0.00040999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $261,070.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.20 or 0.00813621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00102566 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

