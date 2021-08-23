Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 52-Week High at $187.54

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.54 and last traded at $186.89, with a volume of 4325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

